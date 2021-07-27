Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Hits $149.45 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $28.35 million and approximately $95,627.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for about $149.45 or 0.00397862 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00037097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00106842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00130358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,654.13 or 1.00241684 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.16 or 0.00823040 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 189,702 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.