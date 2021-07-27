MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to report $60.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $53.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $240.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.44 million to $242.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $268.66 million, with estimates ranging from $264.36 million to $272.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MDXG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. 6,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,207. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $13.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

