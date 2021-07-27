Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MIME. Loop Capital cut shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.87.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME opened at $55.12 on Monday. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,319.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,007. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mimecast by 393.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 983,600 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $26,137,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,595,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in Mimecast by 398.7% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 528,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.