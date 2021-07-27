Mimecast (MIME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Mimecast to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Mimecast has set its Q1 2022 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mimecast to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52.

MIME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at $45,997,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,007 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.