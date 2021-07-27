Millennium Management LLC Sells 71,622 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 71,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.54% of PDC Energy worth $18,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDCE. Truist upped their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of PDCE opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.