Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,288,148 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288,148 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $18,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1,213.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after buying an additional 2,647,917 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 6,980.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,778,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after buying an additional 1,753,444 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,081,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,312,000 after buying an additional 408,885 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amcor by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 501,480 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 799.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 460,755 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

