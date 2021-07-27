Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,627,155 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $17,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

CX opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Equities research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

