Millennium Management LLC Has $17.80 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of News worth $17,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in News by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 365,320 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in News by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 258,209 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 155,241 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in News in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in News by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWSA. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

News stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.