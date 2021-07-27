Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 94.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,994 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $18,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Knight stock opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

