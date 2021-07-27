Millennium Management LLC Buys 484,285 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 202.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 724,036 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $19,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

In related news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $821,947. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DDD opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.