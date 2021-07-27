Millennium Management LLC Acquires 598,634 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 207.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 598,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Outfront Media worth $19,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at $38,583,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 232.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,776 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $23,744,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $21,243,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 107.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

