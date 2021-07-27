Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 12.54%.

Shares of MPB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $306.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.70. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $29.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

