Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.30.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $289.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

