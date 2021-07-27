Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,471.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $869.29 and a 12 month high of $1,482.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,356.84.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

