Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.05.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $34.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $49.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

