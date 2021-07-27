Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 19.70%.

Shares of MRBK traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,923. Meridian has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 11.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

