Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,950 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Meridian worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Meridian by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Meridian by 75.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Meridian by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Meridian by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian by 39.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Meridian Co. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. Meridian had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 25.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

