Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $816.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,798 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,973,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 70,973 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 819,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 147,870 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

