MenaPay Market Capitalization Achieves $1.27 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $488.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.26 or 0.00808065 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00131277 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.