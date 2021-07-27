MEMBERS Trust Co Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in The Southern were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,671. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

