MEMBERS Trust Co Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MEMBERS Trust Co lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.14.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.72. 102,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.93. The stock has a market cap of $184.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $191.64 and a twelve month high of $245.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

