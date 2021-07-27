MEMBERS Trust Co Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MEMBERS Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.2% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $78.75. 1,034,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,545,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

