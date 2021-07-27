MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 189 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MEMBERS Trust Co decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 398,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,409,604. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of -372.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

