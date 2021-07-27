MEMBERS Trust Co Has $263,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 74,777 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.93. 61,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,518. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.54.

