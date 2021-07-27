MEMBERS Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MEMBERS Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after buying an additional 575,652 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,978 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,418 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

BMY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 432,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $68.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

