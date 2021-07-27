MEMBERS Trust Co Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

MEMBERS Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 338,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,515. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.28 and a 12-month high of $248.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.18.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

