MEMBERS Trust Co Buys New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 538.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 80,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 67,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.85. 133,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,694,947. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

