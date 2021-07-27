MEMBERS Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

TFC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.85. 133,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

