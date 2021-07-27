Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:SMIZF opened at $6.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.04. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

