Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMIZF opened at $6.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04. Meliá Hotels International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

