MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MEGEF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $7.91.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.