Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%.

MEDP opened at $181.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.84. Medpace has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $196.12.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,994,246.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,459 shares of company stock valued at $43,690,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

