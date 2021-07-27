MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MediciNova were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MediciNova by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 68,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MediciNova by 126.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 142,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in MediciNova by 125.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MediciNova by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,387,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after buying an additional 73,622 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. MediciNova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

