Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair downgraded Medallia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Medallia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.76.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,245,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $98,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 876,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,423,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 352,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,992. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 11.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after buying an additional 1,350,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,631,000 after buying an additional 327,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,191,000 after buying an additional 200,510 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 24.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,402,000 after buying an additional 653,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 63.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after buying an additional 666,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

