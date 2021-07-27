Maxim Group Analysts Give County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) a $33.34 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) in a report released on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of County Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of County Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.97.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Research analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 116.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

