Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) versus ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Financial Survey

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Maxeon Solar Technologies and ReneSola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 ReneSola 0 1 3 0 2.75

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.34%. ReneSola has a consensus target price of $12.57, suggesting a potential upside of 80.56%. Given ReneSola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and ReneSola’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.62 -$142.63 million ($5.82) -2.63 ReneSola $73.92 million 6.57 $2.78 million $0.09 77.33

ReneSola has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -19.13% -36.59% -15.70% ReneSola 11.16% 4.02% 2.53%

Summary

ReneSola beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 173 megawatts. ReneSola Ltd has operations in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

