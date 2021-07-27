Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Medallia by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Medallia by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medallia in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medallia by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 449,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Medallia by 38.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 304,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 84,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLA. Needham & Company LLC cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.76.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,245,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 352,503 shares of company stock worth $11,088,992 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLA stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

