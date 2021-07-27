Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,244,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,058,000 after purchasing an additional 330,507 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $272,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,516 shares in the company, valued at $22,514,529.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,684 shares of company stock worth $6,463,761 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LSCC opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.60.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

