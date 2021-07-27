Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 294 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 63.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in MSCI by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,334,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

MSCI opened at $575.90 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $580.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.94.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

