Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 12,453 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,854,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,984,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,259,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,896 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HALO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

