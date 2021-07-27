Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,122 JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 864.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,602,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY stock opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $643.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

