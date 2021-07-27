Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $85,000 Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

In related news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $42,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,198.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $90,816.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,191. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

