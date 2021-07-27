Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,482,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 46.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,206 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 21,117.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,400,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,137.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 186,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,175,000 after purchasing an additional 171,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.57.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $489.78 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

