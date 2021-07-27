Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 99.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770,378 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 161,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

In other GoPro news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $261,265.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,197 shares of company stock worth $3,293,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.