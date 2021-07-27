Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 981 GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in GATX by 34.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GATX by 291.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GATX opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 7.71. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

