Match Group (MTCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Match Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Match Group stock opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

