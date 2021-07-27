Master Contract Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $93,334.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $292,000.20 and $93,334.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,234.91 or 0.05890816 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00126846 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

