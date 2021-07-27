Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 510,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.