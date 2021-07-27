Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MFI. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.42.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

TSE MFI opened at C$24.79 on Monday. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$23.20 and a one year high of C$30.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.90. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5793631 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.11%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.