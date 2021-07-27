Man Group plc Sells 59,825 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,825 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Pool by 35.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pool by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

Shares of POOL opened at $466.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $478.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $448.48.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,211 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.